Congressional Oversight Report Accuses Trump Administration Of Vast Overpayment For Ventilators

A staff report released by a House Oversight subcommittee on economic and consumer policy on Friday has alleged that President Donald Trump’s administration overpaid for tens of thousands of ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. According to the report, the White House’s “failure in contract management and inept negotiation” kept ventilators away from Americans who needed them and ultimately may have cost taxpayers at least $500 million more than they should have.

The document provides details about a subcommittee investigation into the administration’s dealings with Philips Respironics, a leading manufacturer of ventilators with whom the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had previously entered into a contract to provide 10,000 Trilogy Evo Universal ventilators for use in the event of a pandemic in 2014 under then President Barack Obama.

That investigation deemed that the Trump White House failed to ensure that the manufacturer made good on its delivery of ventilators by a November 2019 deadline. The panel further alleged that Philips later approached the administration about accelerating the delivery of the ventilators to help with the burgeoning coronavirus crisis, but was not given a response for several weeks.

Instead, the White House reportedly negotiated a new deal with the manufacturer for a delivery of 43,000 nearly identical ventilators — called Trilogy EV300s — but paid a substantially higher price for them. In the original contract, the EVO Universal ventilators were given a purchase price of $3,280 apiece. The new contract is said to have included a unit price for the EV300s of $15,000.

During the course of its investigation, the Oversight panel found that no American purchaser had paid more than the federal government for the new ventilators, with some having negotiated individual unit prices of as low as $9,327.

The oversight subcommittee further assessed that the new ventilators added no additional benefit when compared to those purchased through the Obama-era agreement as relates to treating COVID-19.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Emails between senior administration officials and Philips representatives, as well as other documents obtained from the manufacturer were cited in the report, which summarized the the panel’s findings as follows:

“If the Trump Administration had purchased 43,000 Trilogy Evo Universals for the same price that the Obama Administration had negotiated, it would have spent $503,960,000 less in taxpayer dollars. There is no indication that the units the Administration purchased provide any benefit over the Trilogy Evo Universals, which were designed specifically for use in a pandemic.”

“The Trump Administration’s efforts constitute over half-a-billion dollars of waste, fraud, or abuse. Philips should return the excess so that it may aid the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

