Toni Braxton Says Using A Sex Toy On Her Face Is Her ‘Real Beauty Secret’

Toni Braxton is offering her followers a glimpse into her morning routine, which involves using a pulsating sex toy to de-puff her under-eyes, according to a report from People.

The 52-year-old Grammy Award-winning superstar shared her unique beauty hack during a Vogue Beauty Secrets session. In the full video — which can be seen here — Braxton kicked off her morning skincare routine by washing her face with a mild cleanser before following up with a layer of moisturizer. The singer then reached for her eye cream before introducing viewers to the star of the show — a purple vibrator. She explained that using the device on her face has helped to reduce the puffiness under her eyes.

“This thing right here, okay, I am going to admit, it is a vibrator,” she said. “But I call it a face tingler.”

She said she enjoys using the “tingler” in the mornings because it activates her facial muscles and prepares her for the day ahead. As she moved the makeshift beauty tool across her skin, she added a disclaimer to let fans know that she had not used the vibrator anywhere else on her body. Braxton went on to break down her preferred technique, adding that she occasionally likes to use the wand after it’s been chilled.

“Sometimes I put it in the freezer and it gets really cold. I just kind of rub it and it just activates all those muscles,” she said. “Get ’em together. We are working today. Under my eyes, they are really important to me.”

After she completed her massage, she began working on her eyebrows. The singer said brows are her favorite part because well-done brows give off a more “made up” look without needing too many other products. Braxton spent the rest of the nine-minute video showing off her makeup application skills while sharing additional tips and tricks along the way. She also took a moment to express her love for the ’90s before revealing that she has names for all her wigs, including the one she was wearing at the time, which she affectionately referred to as Sam.

Over on Instagram, Braxton shared a shorter version of the video, which focused on her under-eye tool. In the caption, she warned her followers that they should pay attention to the settings on the toy before using it.

“There [are] 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.

On the musical side of things, Braxton is expected to release her 10th studio album on August 28, according to a report from Billboard. The new project is titled Spell My Name and is currently available for pre-order. Spell My Name is Braxton’s first full-length album since Sex & Cigarettes in 2018.