Draya Michele Bares Cleavage & Underboob In A Small Bikini For Latest Update

Draya Michele delighted fans by flaunting her curves in a soaking-wet scintillating photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she posed next to a pool in a small bikini that showcased her cleavage and backside.

The former Basketball Wives star posted three revealing snaps where she soaked up some sun. Draya sat on the edge of a pool and modeled a gold-colored swimsuit from her Mint Swim brand. Her top was strapless and had a ring that connected the cups in the middle. The bottoms were high-waist and had a thick strap that wrapped around the left side, and there was a ring connecting the right side.

Draya’s long dark hair was slicked back, and her skin was glistening with water in each pic. She rocked a pair of sunglasses, and accessorized with two bracelets and a necklace that had a ring around it.

In the first picture, the 35-year-old was photographed from the thighs up and faced the camera while on the edge of the pool. Draya leaned back and tilted her head to the side. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her toned stomach and ample assets that were barely contained by the small top.

Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – was filmed from behind for the second slide. Followers caught an eyeful of her curvaceous booty, as she lifted her arms out of frame and dangled her legs into the water. The designer faced the lens for the last pic. She looked off-camera once more, and was shot from above as her hourglass figure was on full display.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity tagged the swimwear company in the photos and the caption, and uploaded the pictures on Friday. Many of Draya’s 8.1 million Instagram followers quickly noticed the sultry post, and nearly 73,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. She had over 740 comments in that short time, as the replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Model Zena Foster responded with several emoji. Fans heaped praise on Draya’s breathtaking physique.

“Body goals af! I love you!” one follower wrote.

“Breathtaking as always,” an Instagram user commented.

“It’s the body for me,” another replied.

“Wowwww sissss,” a fan responded while adding a crying emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Draya flaunted her curvaceous figure in skintight sportswear. She posed outside in front of a white wall, and rocked a matching boa-print sports bra and leggings. That update earned over 150,000 likes.