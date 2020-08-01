Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Bod In White Lingerie For New Selfie

Niece Waidhofer’s newest Instagram update from today was of herself rocking a sheer white lingerie set, and she infused her usual humor after revealing her secret to achieving the perfect selfie.

In the first part of the two-photo series, Niece posed in front of her bathroom mirror with her right hand on the edge of the counter as she held her black phone with her other hand. She gazed at her phone screen with a flirty smile on her face, and her figure was partially obscured by orchids that were placed by the mirror.

Her lingerie included a flirty bra with floral lace accents that brought attention to her cleavage, and her matching bottoms had a very low-waisted fit with more floral embellishments. It left her cleavage and flat abs on show and the light-colored ensemble contrasted against her dark locks that she brushed over her right shoulder.

Notably, the vase had a light detail at the bottom that glowed, and there was lots of natural lighting that entered the bathroom and left her skin looking flawless.

In the second photo, Niece showed off her new Amazon purchase that she was apparently prompted to buy after getting a footstool to take better selfies. She did this by offering the uncropped photo that showed not just her faucet but her glass shower doors. She elaborated on the details in the caption, and there were many supporters that found it hilarious.

The post has been liked over 33,500 times in the past two hours, and her fans filled the comments section with a variety of messages. Many were seemingly inspired by her caption.

“Be d*mn proud of that accomplishment!!!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“That water faucet thooo,” noted a second follower.

Others took note of her height.

“I’m 6’8″ and now knowing that you are a shorty has made you even more attractive. I didn’t think that was possible,” declared a third devotee.

“Absolutely gorgeous, plus the captions are always awesome!” gushed another social media user.

In addition, Niece offered her fans another look at her incredible figure three days ago with a sultry photo. That time, she posed in a black corset and matching tight pants with a lace-up accent in the front. She stood with her legs apart and her hip hopped as she placed her hand on her hair. The image was shot from a low vantage point in front of a mirror, offering her fans two different angles of her look.