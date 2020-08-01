Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Are Reportedly ‘Still Getting To Know Each Other’ Despite Supposed Split

Despite reports claiming they had broken up, Brian Austin Green and Australian model Tina Louise are reportedly”still getting to know each other.” A new exclusive from Hollywood Life sheds light on their relationship as a source says the two were never considered “official” so the rumors of them splitting up are not entirely accurate.

Green and Louise were first seen together in June, approximately one month after he and his estranged wife, Megan Fox, confirmed they were separating. Not long after, reports surfaced that the two had split because Louise was looking for something more serious than Green was willing to give.

However, according to Hollywood Life, the pair were seen getting lunch on Wednesday in Los Angeles and “looked very happy to be together.”

An insider revealed that the rumored break-up was a shock to their friends “because as far as they knew, they were never official in the first place.”

That said, friends of the two celebs said, they were aware both Green and Louise were very fond of each other so they were not “surprised” to find out they were “hanging out together again.”

It is true that Green and Louise are “living two very different lives.” The model is trying to keep her focus on her vegan restaurant, Sugar Taco, and her career while the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is prioritizing his children while Fox is working on her new film.

Another insider told Hollywood Life that Green is dedicating almost every spare moment to the three younger kids he shares with his wife — Journey, Bodhi, and Noah.

“Right now Brian has the kids full time and doesn’t have free time to date much but he seems to be in a good headspace and happy. He has nothing but good things to say about Tina and likes her but since Megan’s been away [in Puerto Rico] he’s spending almost all his free time on daddy duty,” said the second source.

The 47-year-old’s oldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, has also been spotted hanging out with his dad recently. He visited him and his brothers to have a pool party. Green shared a photograph of himself and the boys together on Instagram. Marcil-Green is the son of Green and his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil.

Fox is currently filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which she stars in alongside her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the Jennifer’s Body actress wishes the best for Green and is “confident” he’ll meet the perfect person soon.