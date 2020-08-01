‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 63 Spoilers, Release Date: Will Merus Unleash Angel Power Against Moro?

Dragon Ball Super manga continues to get more thrilling and exciting as former Galactic Patrol No. 1 elite patrolman and trainee Angel Merus has finally returned to Earth to help Son Goku and Vegeta defeat Planet-Eater Moro. Merus came in perfect time when Moro was about to kill Jaco. Upon his arrival, he immediately made a move, attacking the enemy using his Ray Gun that he coated with his own Ki.

As of now, everyone must be waiting to see the continuation of the battle between Moro and Merus. However, it would still take weeks before fans know what will happen next in Dragon Ball Super manga. According to Otakukart, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 63 will be released on August 20, 2020, and is expected to be available on official manga sites like VIZ and Shueisha.

Though there’s still plenty of time before the new chapter comes out, some fans have already started making their own predictions regarding the upcoming events in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga. Per Otakukart, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 63 could reveal how strong Merus is and if he will be unleashing his full strength as an Angel against Moro.

“Guide Angels are usually neutral in most fights. Merus is only a trainee. He can fight Moro as the representative of the Galactic Patrol. But no other angel can. We have seen that Angels possess powers that can manipulate both space and time. They are also strong in combat. But they are not allowed to fight. We have never seen an angel fight with full intent. Even if Merus possess the raw powers of an angel, these are still interesting. Is he going to unleash the full strength of an angel?”

It will definitely be intriguing to see how powerful Merus really is. Like his older brother, Whis, he must have mastered several techniques that only the gods could use, including Ultra Instinct. Merus may be currently dressed as a patrolman, but in order to defeat Moro, who is believed to possess a power that rivals a God of Destruction, he may be forced to use his Angel power.

However, if he utilizes his real power against Moro, Merus would be in huge trouble. Whis has already warned him on multiple occasions that unlike the Gods of Destruction and Supreme Kais, Angels aren’t allowed to interfere with the affairs of mortals since it could greatly affect the cycle of the universe. If he breaks their rule, Merus is likely to receive heavy punishment from the Grand Priest and could even lose his status as an Angel.