‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Stuns In A Low-Cut Red Dress: ‘Boss Babe’

Businesswoman D’Andra Simmons turned up the heat in a stunning new Instagram post shared with her followers on Friday evening. The Real Housewives of Dallas star rocked a low-cut red dress designed by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.

Her outfit fit to her frame perfectly, flattering her trim middle and toned arms. D’Andra even flashed some subtle cleavage to add to the overall sexiness of the photograph.

To add some extra bling to her glamorous ensemble, D’Andra adorned her wrist with a gold Rolex wristwatch and a bracelet. She further accessorized with a chunky ring, and a dazzling pair of dangly gold earrings from Roni Blanshay. The reality star’s hair was styled into lush waves, showcasing her rich caramel highlights and extensions by Great Lengths, which were applied by hairstylist Liz Contreas-Hernandez. She also tagged her makeup artist, Rey Medrano, in her caption.

Aside from giving shoutouts to her beauty team, D’Andra also added an empowering quote from Lalah Delia to her caption and a few fitting hashtags, such as “#bossbabe.”

It looked like she was standing in an office room or library of sorts, although the background also seemed like it might have been a backdrop, potentially for a Season 5 confessional since RHOD is rumored to have resumed production. Her geotag indicated that the snap was taken in Dallas, Texas.

To pose for the picture, D’Andra placed her hand on her hip and looked directly into the camera with a fierce expression on her face. Her gold-painted fingernails popped against the scarlet fabric of her outfit.

D’Andra’s stunning new upload generated a lot of attention from her fans and colleagues. Dozens of users liked her post and flocked to her comments section to compliment her appearance. The 51-year-old was kind enough to respond to most of her fans.

“You look gorgeous in red,” wrote one fan.

“@dandrasimmons you are looking absolutely gorgeous. Holy crap you get more beautiful every day. I am missing my beautiful Dallas ladies on my tv screen like crazy. I hope you have a good weekend. I love you girls,” gushed another.

“I honestly feel like you get more beautiful everyday!! Lucky girl,” chimed in a third person.

Aside from D’Andra, the new season of RHOD is rumored to feature two newcomers in Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis, The Inquisitr reported. They are supposedly being added to the cast as a replacement for LeeAnne Locken, who announced she would not be returning to the show in February.