JoJo Fletcher Shares An Incredible Snapshot Taken During A Hike With Fiance Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers stopped to take a photo and take in a jaw-dropping view.

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher took to Instagram on Friday, July 31 to share a stunning photo of herself and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers. The photo was taken during a hike they had shared with their two dogs. The couple stood on an incredibly picturesque cliff overlooking the ocean. They are currently vacationing in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Fletcher looked flawless in a sports bra from the leisurewear brand Set Active. She paired the bra with some black high waisted biker shorts from the yoga clothing brand Alo Yoga. She finished off the look with a grey baseball cap from the same brand and a pair of grey tennis shoes. Fletcher carried her belongings in a sling style backpack. She wore her long light brown hair down naturally and wrapped her arm around her fiancés waist.

The former reality television star held on firmly to her dog’s leash. Fletcher and Rodgers are the owners of a German Shorthair Pointer named Jackie Moon. The dog frequently appears on the couple’s social media pages and even has her own Instagram page. While in quarantine the couple adopted a second puppy of the same breed whom they named Jagger. Jackie Moon sat at Fletcher’s feet while Jagger laid loyally in front of Rodgers.

Rodgers rocked a black tank top and camouflage print shorts. He wore a grey baseball cap backwards and and some black tennis shoes. He smiled at the camera while wrapping an arm around his fiancé’s shoulders.

Lush green vegetation, palm trees and stunning ocean waves were visible behind the pair.

The post racked up over 91,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section to compliment them on the sweet photo and to inquire about their travels. Some fans were curious as to how they managed to take both of their pets with them all the way to Puerto Rico.

“German Shorthairs are the best dogs! I just got a puppy! Can’t wait for her to get big! Y’all are so cute!” wrote one fan.

“Currently re-watching your season and I’m obsessed with your love,” another person wrote.

“Need details on how your dogs are in Puerto Rico with you!” remarked one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fletcher and Rodgers got engaged at the conclusion of her season. In fact, they had planned to be married on June 13 of this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing, they eventually made the decision to postpone their special day.