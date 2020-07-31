After ‘Shark Tank’ Fame, Bug Bite Thing Is Now The Best-Selling Bite Treatment On Amazon

Bug Bite Thing did more than just score some investment cash from its Shark Tank appearance last year.

The company, which was originally featured in an October 2019 episode of the ABC reality show that is being revisited in July 2020, has a unique approach to annoying bug bites by literally sucking out the saliva or venom from bug bites to treat the itch and sting.

“By removing the irritant, the body stops producing the reaction that causes the uncomfortable symptoms such as itching, swelling and pain,” the company says on its website.

Bug Bite Thing was able to score a $150,000 investment from Lori Greiner in exchange for a 10 percent equity stake, but more importantly it was able to make a huge impression on an audience of millions. Bug Bite Thing generated some big attention on social media — even though it was shown opposite an outfit called Knife Aid that literally had Sharks chasing co-founders into the studio hallway to make their pitches — which has translated to a significant boost in revenue.

The company got some big buzz at the time it aired, and has continued to ride that attention to some massive sales.

As Considerable noted in a follow-up report this year, the Port St. Lucie-based outfit quickly became one of the most successful ever to appear on the show. That included shooting to the top of the online sales giant Amazon, becoming the best-selling treatment for insect bites.

The good reviews have continued to roll in as well. People magazine did a write-up of the product last month that offered some big praise and endorsements from buyers with experience dealing with pesky insects. That included a beekeeper who used the suction tool frequently.

“As a beekeeper who is pretty allergic to bee stings, I can say this little tool has made my hobby so much easier,” one review noted. “Now I use the Bug Bite Thing to suck out the venom, and I’ve never once had that severe swelling reaction since. The price is so affordable and the tool is so effective. It really has been a game-changer.”

The re-airing of the original episode in July is bringing a new rush of attention, and could be some fortuitous timing for the Florida outfit. While the original airing came as the calendar was turning to the fall and the weather getting cooler, the next showing comes during the heat of the summer and the peak of bug season.