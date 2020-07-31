Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin Slay In Bras During Sweat Session

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin, worked up a sweat today and shared their results on Paltrow’s Instagram page on Friday afternoon. The mother-daughter duo sizzled in their skin-baring workout attires.

The hot photo captured Paltrow and Martin posed inside a home gym. Each wall around them was constructed of wood, and a few colorful pipes hung from the ceiling. The ladies posed in front of a small refrigerator that as filled with bottled water. A laptop sat on the ledge behind their backs and that appeared to be where they were viewing their Tracy Anderson workout, as Paltrow noted in the caption.

Martin held her cell phone in one hand and placed the other near her side. She wore a smile on her face and tilted her head slightly. The 16-year-old rocked a gray bra with thin, spaghetti straps, and on her lower-half, she opted for purple leggings that boasted a high waistband and showed off her trim midsection.

The pants were tight on her figure and showcased her slender legs. Martin styled her hair in a high, flirty ponytail, and she completed her workout-chic look with a pair of black sneakers.

Paltrow opted for a black bra that featured a straight neckline and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The bottom of the bra was tight on her ribs and showed off her tiny midsection and taut tummy.

On her lower half, she rocked a pair of matching leggings that were cropped at her ankles. She pulled her hair back in a low ponytail to keep it out of her face for the workout. The actress also rocked a pair of white socks and black sneakers to match.

Paltrow held a towel in her left hand and put the opposite arm on the counter behind her. In the caption of the post, she shared that she and her daughter are two generations of fanatics of the Tracy Anderson Method and added two pink heart emoji to the end of her comment.

The post has been an enormous hit with fans so far. More than 96,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the “like” button and over 400 fans left comments. Most raved over the excellent family genetics while a few more used emoji instead.

“2 generations of absolute beautiful queen’s,” one follower commented with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful mother and daughter. I am a big fan,” another social media user complimented on the post.

“Omg so beautiful those woman,” a third Instagrammer chimed in with a few red hearts.

“I can not believe the height on Apple. You two look like sisters,” another gushed.