’90 Day Fiancé’: Deavan Clegg’s Mom Addresses Separation Rumors After Jihoon Lee’s Cryptic Message

TLC star Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia, is setting the record straight about her daughter’s relationship with husband Jihoon Lee, according to a report from Screen Rant.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple has been struggling to make their marriage work while appearing on the show. Earlier this week, Jihoon took to social media to post the words “I’m done,” before deleting his accounts. Fans of the couple immediately assumed he was talking about his relationship with Deavan and rumors that the pair had officially broken up began circulating.

After seeing the rumors, Elicia uploaded a video — which can be seen here — to clear the air about the couple’s status. She began by saying she’s making the video on behalf of her daughter, who is currently unable to record a response because her phone is “literally blowing up.” Deavan’s mother went on to deny that her son-in-law had walked away from his marriage, and assured fans and followers that all was well.

“There’s nothing to worry about,” she said. “As you guys know, reality TV is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a barrage of both love, and of extreme hate and you guys generally see the hate.”

She said constantly having people reaching out to tell you how much they hate you can quickly become overwhelming, and it seems that’s what was happening to the reality star.

TLC / Discovery Press

“With this amount of pressure, it was at Jihoon’s best interest to step back. He did take it a little far by deleting everything and saying that he was done, but sometimes, life is full of pressure.”

Elicia said that her son-in-law would be back in a few weeks.

Jihoon and Deavan’s love story has been filled with highs and lows. The pair met and chatted online before Jihoon traveled to meet his new love interest in-person. They immediately hit it off and ended up getting pregnant during his first visit. Later, they agreed that Deavan would move to South Korea to live with Jihoon, but he neglected to tell her that he was unemployed and in debt. After learning the truth, the mother-of-two traveled back home to America but made plans to return once her beau was employed and able to take care of his family.

Eventually, Jihoon told his wife that he was now able to fulfill his obligations. She then packed her bags for the second time and went back to her husband’s home country with her daughter, son, and mother, however, it was again revealed that Jihoon lied about his financial situation.

After the episode aired, many people have accused the South Korean man of being a liar. They have also called him lazy, according to a separate report from Screen Rant.