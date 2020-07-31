‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Paul Williams Gets Exposed

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, August 3 teases a shocking storyline from December 4, 1986. The world saw a little too much of Paul Williams after Lauren entered him into a grown-up male centerfold contest. To make matters worse, his mom Mary saw it and confronted her son. Actor Doug Davidson also delighted viewers with a flashback photo of himself as Paul posing for the spread.

Paul (Doug Davidson) learned his wife, Lauren (Tracey Bregman), entered him in a nude centerfold contest without his knowledge when his mother Mary (Carolyn Conwell) confronted him about it, according to SheKnows Soaps. Carl (Brett Hadley) wasn’t pleased about the situation, either.

Lauren had a lot of explaining to do when her husband, who was a private investigator, asked her what she did. To make matters worse, Paul had just gotten appointed to the anti-porn commission, which made the little snafu a big problem for him. His whole future was on the line. However, instead of owning up to her mess, Lauren spread the blame around. She told her husband that Andy and Amy were to blame, but he might not be willing to let his wife off the hook for her egregious misdeed. Paul said, “Oh my God,” when he saw the shot, and nearly everybody else agreed.

See if you can find the staples! ???????? pic.twitter.com/6Wvbug9mno — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 31, 2020

In anticipation of Monday’s throwback storyline, Paul actor Doug Davidson took to Twitter to share the photo that rocked The Young and the Restless long before the Newman daughters managed to do it. All the most revealing bits were artfully shaded and hidden by an appropriately placed arm. Still, the stunning picture from the mid-1980s reminded long-time viewers of just what a heartthrob Davidson was back in the character’s heyday on the sudser.

An incredibly muscled Paul propped himself up on one arm while staring soulfully into the camera. The lighting and positioning of the shot showcased the Genoa City resident’s incredible physique. Emblazoned down one side for the whole world to see was his name. There certainly was no mistaking who it was even though Paul desperately wanted the entire thing to disappear.

Victor (Eric Braeden) also faced a confrontation of his own on Monday’s rerun. His brother, Matt (Robert Carl Parucha), took him to task over leaving Ashley (Eileen Davidson). The poor woman was beside herself, and although she tried to remain strong, being Victor’s ex caused her to struggle. As for The Mustache, he moved on with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), but Matt felt his heart stayed with Ashley. Later storylines on The Young and the Restless proved that Vic and Ash weren’t meant to be.