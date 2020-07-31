Alan Dershowitz Defends Himself After Being Named In Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents

High-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz, who most recently defended Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, is now defending himself after he was named in the unsealed documents related to accused sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Per New York Daily News, Dershowitz’s name appeared in reference to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her and other underage girls. In addition, Dershowitz was allegedly present when Epstein and his co-conspirators had sexual relations with young girls.

As reported by The New York Post, Dershowitz took to Twitter on Friday morning to claim that the files exonerate him.

“I demanded release of all documents because they contain emails and manuscripts proving in Guiffre’s own words that she never met me. I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me, Al and Tipper Gore and others, which her own lawyers admit are ‘wrong’.”

Dershowitz is referring to Giuffre’s former attorneys, who in 2106 said that the accusation against Dershowitz was a “mistake.”

“There are no new accusations against me in the documents I got unsealed. All her accusations were made in suits she filed years ago. They were false then and now, as shown by her emails and manuscript that prove I never met her.”

Dershowitz was notably on Epstein’s team of lawyers that earned him his cushy 2007 non-prosecution agreement in Florida.

As The Inquisitr reported, Dershowitz has been the center of controversy outside of his links to Epstein. For example, the legal expert wrote an article for the Gainesville Sun in 1985 in which he argued that women should be arrested for selling sexual services, while the men that hire them should not.

Per The New Yorker, Laurence Tribe, a constitutional-law expert who has known Dershowitz for years, says that the attorney “revels” in defending positions that are “pretty close to indefensible.” According to the publication, some of the women in Dershowitz’s classes at Harvard thought his lectures were “uncomfortable.” In addition, the attorney has notably written articles about the importance of defending those accused of rape due to the severity of the crime. In these situations, he has argued for the necessity of presumption of innocence for the accused.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the unsealed files, it was revealed that Giuffre accused former President Bill Clinton of being present on Epstein’s island with two young girls. Clinton was previously linked to Epstein after his name was revealed to be on flight logs on the deceased sex offender’s notorious plane, which is nicknamed the Lolita Express.