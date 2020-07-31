‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Says She Has ‘Lost Everything’ As Her Dog Faces Medical Crisis

Amber Portwood says she is “devastated” and feels that she has “lost everything” as her dog Madison faces a medical crisis.

“Everyone please pray for Madison!” she tweeted with two prayer hand emojis. “Her own immune system is attacking her and making her bleed internally. They are doing x-rays today and hopefully we will know even more. I’m seriously beyond devastated I can’t even think of a word honestly.”

The post was accompanied by a phot of Amber smiling for the camera with her dog held close to her chest.

She added a second post with a shout out to Medvet in Carmel, Indiana for working hard to save her beloved English mastiff.

Thank you Medvet in Carmel for everything you are doing. Word's can't express how I feel at the moment ???????????? pic.twitter.com/syQHxJFNUy — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) July 31, 2020

A short while later, she posted a cryptic message with no follow-up.

“I’ve lost everything….” she tweeted.

Amber has been facing a tough year after an ongoing battle with her ex and baby daddy to their son James, Andrew Glennon. Portwood was accused of domestic battery against Andrew and lost visitation rights to her son.

She was arrested in July of last year after allegedly attacking Andrew, who was holding their child at the time. She was charged with criminal recklessness and domestic battery. She has denied the allegations and signed a plea deal that saw her serve 2-and-a-half years of probation, along with parenting classes ordered by the court, as People reported.

Since then, Amber has been dating Dimitri Garcia, who she met online. But rumors have been swirling that she may be on the rocks with him, as well. She posted a picture of a shattered glass heart over a red background earlier this week.

“Such disappointment tonight honestly. Sending love to my amazing followers who have been here since day one throughout all the struggles. Goodnight sweethearts! I’ve been up for 2 hour’s so hopefully I’ll go back to sleep now,” she wrote without further comment.

The two have appeared on Teen Mom together and have reportedly been together since at least January, and no word since the post if the couple is still together.

Recently, Amber said that she gets to see her son often, but that things have been difficult for her to the point where she gained weight and her hair began to fall out, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While she said that she is focused on herself and her family and getting back on track, she acknowledged that things haven’t been easy.

Fans commented on her most recent posts wishing the dog well and acknowledging Amber’s difficult year.