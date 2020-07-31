Ashley Alexiss Goes Full Bombshell In Crimson Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Curvy bombshell Ashley Alexiss couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her Instagram followers on Friday, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked smoking hot in a crimson two-piece set from popular brand, Yandy, which is known for its sexy, revealing designs.

The 29-year-old crammed her busty assets into a halterneck bralette, which featured see-through, lace cups embellished with a chic tiny bow. The piece had a sheer mesh front that teased her cleavage, ending with an elegant scalloped trim around the neckline. On her lower half, she wore lacy briefs, which also incorporated garter belts. The bottoms had a high waistline that rose just below her belly button and were adorned with an elegant floral print that also decorated the bra cups.

Ashley completed the sweltering set with sheer nylon stockings that reached up to her thighs. She slipped on a pair of nude stiletto pumps — and open-toe design that showed off her pedicure. The skin-toned accessories further accentuated the vibrant color of her lingerie, emphasizing her voluptuous assets. She topped off her look with massive gold hoop earrings, and appeared to have matched her makeup to her attire.

The sizzling blonde was snapped against a simple white backdrop and seemed to be photographed in pink, low light. Ashley put on a provocative display, posing with one knee up on a chair. She cocked her hip stretched out her leg to the side, flaunting her chic footwear. She raised both hands as if to arrange her hair and shot a smoldering gaze at the camera. Her golden mane looked tousled and was swept to the side, tumbling over her shoulder. The transparent chair perfectly blended into the background, keeping all of the attention on her curves. Her shadow cast an alluring silhouette on the wall, adding to the sultry vibe of the shot.

The eye-catching snap was captured by professional photographer Brittany Lorraine, whom the model made sure to tag in her photo. She also gave a shout-out to makeup artist Allison Pynn, whom she credited for her glam look.

Ashley penned an inspirational caption for her post, adding a couple of suggestive emoji. Needless to say, the upload sent plenty of her 2.1 million followers into a frenzy, reeling in more than 8,450 likes and a little shy of 80 comments in the first two hours of going live on the platform. Fans seemed captivated with the flirty post, showering the gorgeous Bostonian with effusive praise.

“Love the lighting here!” read one message, trailed by three sparkles emoji.

“You look amazing,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who added a sparkling heart.

“Looking fantastic,” chimed in a third person, ending with a pair of fire emoji.

“I love this lingerie set!!!” gushed a fourth follower.