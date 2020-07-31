Bru Luccas Sizzles In The Tiniest Mismatched Bikini: ‘Hello Friday’

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram followers racing after posing in a tiny mismatched bikini that left little to the imagination.

The bikini top was a neon green shade, with a bandeau style silhouette and a straight neckline. To show off the model’s décolletage, the top featured a peek-a-boo opening in the center of the bust, giving fans a generous view of the side of her cleavage. In addition to ruching throughout the body of the garment, the top was accented with a ruffled hem and featured no straps, leaving her collarbone area completely bare.

Though the bottoms were a different color, they were similarly revealing. Side straps wrapped around Luccas’s torso and were pulled to rest just above the hip in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The color was a bright magenta that highlighted Luccas’s golden tan.

Sure to keep all focus on her enviable figure, Luccas opted for neither jewelry nor accessories. Her hair was left natural and un-styled, and was side-swept over her right shoulder.

Nearly as beautiful as the model herself was the setting for the shot. Luccas was photographed on an outside patio with a view of lush green trees and a pink floral bush in the back. A clear blue sky served as the final backdrop. Though Luccas did not geo-tag the location, it might have been from her recent trip to Sonoma.

Luccas posed by sitting on a brown wicker chair, angling her body slightly sideways to the camera. The pose ably showed off her curves, including her tiny waist. Luccas looked off into the distance, offering fans a view of her profile in addition to a sweet smile.

In her caption, Luccas praised the end of the week by writing “hello Friday” before discussing her use of a CBD gel. A second photo featured a close-up of the product.

Fans loved the end-of-the-week update and awarded the post around 50,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“So so gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of emoji including the kissing face, red rose, and applauding hands symbol.

“Just perfect,” gushed a second, along with a plethora of both fire emoji and heart-eye faces.

“Wow awesome,” wrote a third.

“Absolutely beautiful woman,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several applauding hands.

