Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Body In Latest Instagram Photo

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted her latest selfie to Instagram on Friday, July 31, showing off her impressively fit physique in a sports bra and panties. She shared the photo with her 1.5 million followers, much to their delight.

Qimmah posed against a white popcorn wall with marble tile. She appeared to be in a bathroom with a sink in front of her. She angled her body to the side. She cocked her head as she stared into the lens of her camera phone, which partially blocked her face from view. The mirror shot showcased her body from the knees up, showing off her entire ensemble.

Qimmah wore a sports bra with pink piping and a blue stripe around the band. The thick straps curved around her shoulders. The garment featured a U-shaped neckline, which showed off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The purple-pink top was emblazoned with the word “KIND” across the chest. Her midriff and enviable abs were on full display. Her belly button piercing glinted in the light.

Qimmah used one muscular arm to tug on her panties, hooking her thumb into the side and pulling them down in a seductive fashion. The underwear was navy blue with a silver sparkle.

Her tresses appeared dark at the roots, quickly transitioning into a caramel hue that gave her hair a two-toned look. Her locks were slicked back and tied into a low ponytail that tumbled down her back.

As for her jewelry, Qimmah opted to accessorize with multiple diamond studs in her ear. Her nails were painted with a baby pink polish with a teal design at the tips.

As for her followers, they flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to compliment and praise the model for her sculpted body and sexy look.

Some were seriously impressed by her figure.

“Razor blade cut up,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Damn girl,” replied another, including a bicep and flame emoji, as well as a red heart.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Goddess status,” shared a third follower, following up their message with two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Words cannot describe,” wrote a fourth fan, leaving three red roses.

The Instagram post garnered more than 30,000 likes and close to 500 comments at the time of this writing.

Just yesterday, Qimmah shared a series of photos of herself posing in a white crop top and matching white pants while sitting on the hood of a bubblegum-colored BMW.