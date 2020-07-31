Stassi Schroeder Poses In Lingerie For Baby Bump Photo As She Celebrates One Year Of Engagement To Beau Clark

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star posed for a stunning second trimester bump photo.

Stassi Schroeder stunned in a new baby bump photo shared on the day of her one-year engagement anniversary to her fiance Beau Clark.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, posed in a lacy white bra and matching underwear as she cradled her pregnant belly in a pic shared by Beau on Instagram. Stassi wore her blonde hair down and looked down at her stomach as she posed for the stunning shot.

In the caption to the post, Beau wished Stassi a happy anniversary one year after he proposed to her at the Hollywood Cemetery as Bravo’s cameras rolled. The casting director also wrote that he “can’t wait” to be a parent with Stassi, who is due to deliver their baby girl in January.

Stassi and several of the couple’s friends reacted to the post, which can be seen below.

“I love youuuu,” Stassi wrote to her fiance. “We may not get to have our fancy a** wedding this year but I get to carry your little alien baby, so we goooood.”

“Love you guys!!” wrote Jax Taylor, who is currently spending time in Kentucky with his wife Brittany Cartwright. “Happy anniversary to you both, see you next week when we finally come home!!”

Jax also poked fun at Stassi’s belly by asking, “Are you sure that’s not just all [Hidden Valley] ranch [Stassi]?” in reference to the Next Level Basic author’s love for the salad dressing brand.

“A little baby khaleesi,” added Lala Kent.

Katie Maloney-Shwartz also wished the couple a happy one-year engagement, while her husband Tom Schwartz added, “Little baby Damien Thorn.”

And pal Kristina Kelly added of the pic, “This is giving me all the feels.”

Several other fans asked Stassi and her man to “please” get their own reality show so their baby adventure and wedding can be seen.

The stunning photo is the dad-to-be’s first post since he shared a snap of a pile of pregnancy and parenting books earlier this month. It was just last month that the couple announced they were expecting their first baby — days after Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons on the Bravo hit.

Their July 2019 engagement day was featured on the Bravo reality show last season. After the unconventional proposal in a graveyard, the lovebirds headed to Lisa Vanderpump’s for a surprise celebratory dinner. While they had planned to wed this October in Italy, the nuptials were postponed due to the coronavirus health pandemic, just before the surprise baby news broke.