‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Genoa City’s Biggest ‘Oh My God’ Moments

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview teases some of Genoa City’s most “oh my God” moments from throughout the CBS Daytime drama’s 47-year history.

It looks like Lauren (Tracey Bregman) had some explaining to do when a stunned Paul (Doug Davidson) saw a centerfold photo of himself without any clothes on. It seemed that Lauren took it upon herself to enter Paul without his permission, and then he happened to win. Things got especially awkward because his mother, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), confronted him about the wild situation.

“Lol love it!!! Been waiting for that episode of Paul,” a viewer declared.

Then, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) had quite the score to settle with Adam (then Justin Hartley). She never got over Adam hitting her daughter Delia, causing her death and never paying for it. She shot Adam with a tranquilizer, and then she threatened to watch him die. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) arrived too late, and the cabin with Chloe held Adam blew sky-high while Nick (Joshua Morrow) viewed from the car.

“Really looking forward to this week! Especially seeing Justin Hartley’s Adam & Chadam again. But please, please give us new episodes soon,” wrote one fan.

Lauren was involved in something else that inspired some surprise. After Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) admitted that she swapped the babies, she ended up being locked inside a farmhouse with Molly (Marilyn Alex). Sheila and Lauren struggled with each other, and a kerosene lamp fell off the table. The light shattered, instantly catching things on fire, leaving Lauren, Molly, and Sheila fighting for their lives.

“These old episodes are SOOO good! Keep them coming!!!” a third follower encouraged The Young and the Restless on its Instagram post.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) went on a wild and disgusting sewer adventure together. The two looked for the body of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby). They believed that Larry Warton (David ‘Shark’ Fralick) dumped the corpse underground. The women screamed when things in the sewer got creepy and gross.

In a shocking turn of events, Lily (Christel Khalil) found out that Neil (Kristoff St. John) might not have been her biological father. She demanded that her mother, Dru (Victoria Rowell), tell her the truth. Ultimately, Lily learned the bombshell news that her Uncle Malcolm (Shemar Moore) fathered her. The revelation left Lily weeping.

“Hell to the yes!!! I’m loving all the old episodes. I’ve been watching them with my mom, who has Alzheimer’s. She remembers some of these old episodes,” another viewer replied.

Although many people chimed in to ask The Young and the Restless when it would begin airing new storylines, so far, the soap hasn’t announced a date.