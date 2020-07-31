Kanye West Addresses His Tear-Filled Speech About Aborting Daughter North

Rumors have been swirling about Kanye West after he made an emotional campaign speech in South Carolina where he confessed that he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their eldest daughter North West.

Now, the rapper and fashion mogul is addressing the situation on Twitter by saying that anyone should feel so emotional over such a challenging topic.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” he wrote.

“There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here,” he added.

He later followed the tweet with a link to a story about Margaret Sanger, the woman who founded Planned Parenthood and led the fight for birth control and promoted sex education in the United States in the early 1900s.

In the story, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York said that they were ditching the founder’s name on its clinic in Manhattan because Sanger had been linked with the eugenic movement. Eugenic ideas were often promoted as a reason for selective breeding, which often negatively targeted the disabled and people of color.

He added another tweet on the topic a short while later.

“Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years,” he wrote.

While the abortion rate for Black women is much higher than for white women, it is not clear where Kanye is getting his number.

The 43-year-old has been open in the past about struggling with bipolar disorder, and many have suggested that he is currently experiencing a manic episode. Wife Kim asked for people to practice compassion as their family dealt with Kanye’s mental health.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

The tweets come days after Kanye said that he had tried to divorce Kim and that the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, had engaged in “white supremacy.” He later apologized to Kim for airing their private matter and asked for forgiveness.

Kanye is reportedly living separately from Kim in his Wyoming compound, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The couple had a brief reunion, where Kim was photographed crying while having an apparently emotional conversation with her husband. Sources say that Kanye doesn’t trust her and has chosen to keep her out of their ranch near Cody.

Meanwhile, Kim is reportedly focused on raising their four children in Los Angeles.