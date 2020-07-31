Nancy Pelosi Takes A Jab at Donald Trump’s ‘Big Frame’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN’s Newsroom on Friday and took a jab at Donald Trump’s “big frame,” Breitbart reported. The 80-year-old politician’s comment came after she was pressed about the president’s jabs at Barack Obama and his eulogy at civil rights hero John Lewis’s funeral, per The Inquisitr. Notably, when referring to the former president’s comments, Trump claimed that he had accomplished more for minorities during his time in office.

“I don’t intend to come on these shows and talk about the wandering of and the notion maundering of the president of the United States. He succeeds because all we do is talk about it,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi noted that former presidents George Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Jimmy Carter all offered kind words to Lewis before taking aim at the real estate mogul’s frame and purported lack of respect.

“You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy.”

During the same interview, Pelosi claimed that Trump is trying to suppress American voters with his attacks on mail-in voting — a process Democrats have rallied behind. As reported by The Hill, Pelosi said the U.S. leader is attempting to discourage people from voting.

The publication noted that there is currently no evidence that using mail-in or absentee ballots increases voter fraud. In addition, Trump reportedly does not have the power to unilaterally postpone or push forward the election — both scenarios he has suggested in recent days.

During his eulogy, Obama took a jab at Trump and said that pushes against vote-by-mail are attempts to prevent Americans — notably minorities — from voting.

Pelosi has often taken public jabs at Trump and recently came up with the nickname Mr. Make Matters Worse, referring to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite their public clashes, progressive commentator Ana Kasparian argued in an op-ed for The Hill that Pelosi is enabling Trump’s reelection with her legislative work, including a recent $4.6 billion for border security and $738 billion toward the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), effectively providing Trump with more military funding.

Kasparian argued that Pelosi’s attacks on Trump are tantamount to political theater and noted that the lawmaker consistently pushes back against progressive politicians in the House of Representatives.