Instagram Model Lexi Kai Bares Cleavage In A Robe For Suggestive New Snap

Fitness model Lexi Kai flaunted her curves in a suggestive photo for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she posed in a tunnel and struck a seductive pose while embellishing her assets in a robe.

The 23-year-old had been relatively quiet on the social media platform recently, but caught the attention of her followers with this snap. She was photographed outdoors, but in an enclosed space.

Lexi stood in a dark tunnel, and leaned up against a concrete wall. She wore her long blond hair up in a top ponytail and it hung to the side of her head. Her right leg was straight, while her left leg was bent in front of her body and rested on the wall. She was filmed from the front, but turned to glance off-camera with an inquisitive look across her beautiful face. The light used to take her picture made the model stand out against the dark motif.

The Colorado native rocked a short black robe that appeared to be made of a silky material. She also sported matching black high heels. The robe was draped over her shoulders and opened in the middle. Lexi wrapped her arms around the front of her body which helped hold the outfit up while also accentuating her cleavage. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her generous bust, and sculpted legs.

In the caption, Lexi asked her fans how they would react if they ran into her inside a tunnel. She added both a grinning and hang loose emoji, and tagged the location as Boulder, Colorado before uploading the photo on Friday afternoon.

Lexi’s 750,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the sensual snap, and nearly 1,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. Models Oxana Rumyantseva and Pandora Blue both responded with emoji, and the replies were flooded with fire and heart emoji. Fans complimented Lexi’s jaw-dropping physique, and responded to the caption.

“You’re stunning babe,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous bod and look,” one follower replied while adding a fire emoji.

“I’d say let’s go…we’re headed on a night out on the town,” an Instagram user commented.

“Tunnel in Boulder.. probably asking you where your mask is at,” another jokingly responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Lexi flaunted her killer curves in a two-piece dress from Fashion Nova. She posted a video clip where she danced in the sexy ensemble, and showcased her figure from all angles.