Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Curves In A White Ribbed Dress

Katya Elise Henry recently took to her Instagram account to post a new two-photo set on the platform. The fitness model shared the images of herself wearing a tight-fitting sundress with her 7.6 million followers on Friday, July 31.

Katya rocked a white, body-hugging frock that accentuated her every curve. The straps slipped down her arms in a seductive fashion. The U-shaped neckline dipped low on her chest, showcasing her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Her curvaceous derriere was on full display.

As for her jewelry, Katya chose to accessorize with hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Katya modeled the sultry garment in a kitchen. In the first snap, she faced the camera head-on. She looked directly at the lens, her head tilted to the side. She gave serious bedroom eyes, her lips slightly parted. She held one arm just under her chest, emphasizing her bust. In this position, the sweetheart neckline of the dress highlighted her assets. She bent her other arm at the elbow, twirling a piece of her hair in her fingers. Fans could make out the tattoo on her hand. Her dark tresses were deeply parted and cascaded down her shoulders.

In the second shot, Katya had her back to the camera, throwing a look over her shoulder. Once again, she made direct eye contact, her mouth closed this time. Her booty was the main focal point in this picture. It popped out as she arched her back. Her minimalist elbow tattoo was on display. Her long locks tumbled down her back in silky, pin-straight strands.

In the comment section of the Instagram slideshow, Katya’s millions of followers were quick to tell her how much they loved her latest look.

Some were here for the frock.

“Omg,” shared one fan, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji. “Where is this dress from.”

Others fawned over her figure.

“Thicker than tapioca pudding,” joked a follower.

Others still were in awe of her beauty.

“I wonder if this woman realises how beautiful and perfect she is,” gushed a third social media user, following up their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“A goddess,” replied a fourth person, adding two smiley faces with heart eyes.

As of press time, the set racked up more than 73,000 likes and upwards of 600 comments.

Just yesterday, Katya shared another post in which she flaunted her fit figure. In that slideshow, she let her midriff shine in a skimpy black bra and matching black cargo pants.