Donald Trump’s Recent Behavior Is A Sign He Knows He’s Going To Lose, Former Republican Says

On Friday, former Republican David Jolly spoke about the trajectory of Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and its connection to his recent actions. As reported by Raw Story, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace noted the president’s recent “panicky behavior” and pointed to a report on the real estate mogul’s purported attempts to undermine the results of the U.S. electoral system.

“There’s a saying in politics that fish always flop around before they die — you see candidates engage in erratic behavior when they know they’re going to lose,” the former lawmaker said.

“It’d hard to measure that behavior with Donald Trump since he’s been erratic since the beginning, but clearly this is someone who is reaching to justify a loss, or to look for somewhere to blame.”

Jolly claimed that at some point, Trump will have to embrace the current crisis facing America, and he said this shift would come out of a necessity to ensure that the president’s campaign’s message aligns with reality. The former lawmaker noted that Trump is trailing Joe Biden in recent polls and pointed to surveys that suggest that the majority of Americans believe that the country is going in the wrong direction. If Trump does not tackle the current unrest in the U.S., Jolly thinks that the president will have nowhere to turn but to turn to theories, such as that Democrats are trying to rig the election via mail-in voting.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

The former Republican previously claimed that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting could hurt his chances in the battleground state of Florida. Notably, Republican support for vote-by-mail is high in the state, which is causing skepticism within the party over the process. Rohn Bishop, the Grand Old Party county chairman in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, said that the U.S. leader’s rhetoric on vote-by-mail could be actively harming the GOP in the region.

According to CNN, Trump’s recent tweet, in which he suggested that the election be delayed until voting is secure, is a reflection of his fear of losing. In particular, the publication claimed the real estate mogul is attempting to undermine the integrity of the electoral process in case he loses.

“This is not a joke. This is our democracy that Trump is playing with. And he is making his intentions known in plain sight.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump recently suggested that the Democratic push for mail-in voting is well-received by China, which FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned may attempt to engage in electoral interference.