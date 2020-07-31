Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique At The Beach In Daisy Dukes And Bralette

Lindsey Vonn has been working hard to get her beach-ready body, and the model flaunted it this week during a stroll on the sand with her look-alike sister.

As The Daily Mail reported, the former Olympic skier was photographed wearing Daisy Dukes shorts and a bralette as she took a stroll on the sand in Malibu, California. The outfit showed off her very well-toned legs and stomach, while Lindsey’s sister, Karin, displayed off her own fit physique in a white tank top and her own pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes.

The report noted that the walk out in the sun was one of the few trips of late for Vonn, who has been quarantining in her Los Angeles home with fiance and NHL star P.K. Subban. The two have shared some social media updates of their quarantine activities, going through workouts together which have remained mostly indoors or in their backyard.

Lindsey apparently felt up for some outdoor activity as she and her sister got out for some socially distanced fresh air. The pictures shared by The Daily Mail showed the pair walking far away from the others who had taken to the beach, though neither wore masks and they were within six feet of each other.

As the pictures showed, Vonn seems to have been able to avoid the quarantine-related weight gain that many Americans have suffered as their activity has become more limited and food choices often slashed. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the former U.S. Olympic athlete has been keeping up her workout schedule and showing off to fans, including a video posted last week showing her going through some workouts at home.

The video offered some tips for warming up before a workout, and it went over very well with Lindsey’s followers as it racked up close to 30,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments. Many said it was the inspiration they needed to get active.

Vonn isn’t the only one to hit the sand in Southern California amid the nationwide virus crisis. Malibu has been a popular spot for celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and family who earlier this month had a beach outing there. As The Inquisitr reported, the state of California has had to take a step back from its openings as the number of coronavirus cases have surged recently. As the Los Angeles Times noted, there were still some beaches open in Malibu.