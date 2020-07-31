Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Nearly Ready To ‘Shut Down The Show’ In Order To ‘Recover Her Personal Brand’

According to a new report, Ellen DeGeneres is on the verge of throwing in the towel on her long-running daytime series. The claims come in the midst of a firestorm of criticism and allegations regarding how staffers are treated.

Per The Daily Mail, Ellen has discussed the issues with executives. However, it sounds as if those discussions may not have been comprised of what many might anticipate. Insiders say that she has expressed her frustration over what has happened and said she was so upset she was ready to walk away.

There have been rumblings of issues for some time now, but people’s complaints have garnered significantly more attention over the past few weeks. Numerous employees who have worked on the daytime series have alleged that it’s a toxic environment and say that Ellen herself is a big part of the problem.

Earlier this week, Ellen released a statement apologizing for the issues. She said that she took responsibility because the program had her name on it. Despite releasing that apology, it seemed that many people felt that she tried to distance herself and lay the blame on some of the others who worked for her.

Despite hopes that the apology would be sufficient to quell the talk over all of this, Ellen apparently has remained frustrated and anxious. She has supposedly been talking with people from Telepictures and Warner Bros, the producers and distributors of the program, expressing that she didn’t necessarily see a way forward.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” a Telepictures insider said.

The statement apologizing for the problems seemingly did not accomplish as much as Ellen had hoped. Employees have continued to speak out against both her and the treatment staffers say they received, refusing to her off the hook.

“The truth is she knew what was going on, it’s her show. The buck stops with her. She can blame every executive under the sun — but Ellen is ultimately the one to blame,” the insider continued.

The source for The Daily Mail insisted that she enabled the toxic environment that developed and that she would have fired any of the three executive producers on the series had they complained. The insider also said that she may not have many allies within Telepictures at this stage either.

“At this point, there’s really no way to save the show from this PR nightmare, so Ellen leaving may be the only way for this entire mess to go away,” the person claimed.

There may be some major unknowns about what’s going on behind-the-scenes with Ellen’s program, as well as regarding the future of the long-running daytime hit. What does seem clear, however, is that this situation has not been fully resolved yet.