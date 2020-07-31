Yovanna Ventura Goes Braless In Tiny Black Crop Top & Flaunts Legs In Matching Miniskirt

Yovanna modeled a skimpy all-black ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Yovanna Ventura flaunted her svelte figure in an outfit with daring details that exposed a generous amount of skin. On Friday, the model took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the all-black ensemble.

The stunning snapshots were all taken on a balcony overlooking a city. A number of tall skyscrapers were visible in the distance, but Yovanna’s background also included a natural touch, thanks to the bright blue sky. A few fluffy white clouds drifted by as her pictures were snapped.

She wore a black ribbed crop top with a front that was almost completely open. Two thin strings were all that kept her from exposing too much. They were tied in bows at the neck and right below the bust. The design made it evident that Yovanna wasn’t wearing a bra, and it exposed a generous amount of her perky cleavage and tan decolletage. The top also boasted cap sleeves and a scooped neckline.

Yovanna’s matching miniskirt featured a similar cutout detail on the right side. It also had two string ties that held it closed. The skintight skirt’s hemline hit mid-thigh, and the waist fell just below the navel. The slinky set showcased the model’s narrow hips, slender waist, chiseled abs, and long legs. She tagged the brand Dolls Kill to let her followers know where she got the look.

Yovanna further accentuated her lithe, lean legs by rocking a pair of black lace-up sandals. The shoes had chunky high heels and thin leather strings that crisscrossed halfway up her toned calves. She accessorized her sexy look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and a single thin bangle bracelet. She also carried a quilted black Prada handbag with a silver chain handle.

Yovanna wore her brunette hair down and straight with a center part. In many of her photos, a breeze was blowing her hair back away from her face. For her first shot, she sat on a legless white outdoor chair with her legs crossed and one arm draped over the back.

A black-and-white photo showed Yovanna standing up and posing with one hand behind her head, and the follow-up shot found her with both hands behind her back. She gave the camera a coy smile as she tilted her head to the side. The third image captured the model stretching her body out on the chair, and she was sitting up once more in the final photo.

“You’re so pretty mami,” one follower wrote in response to her Instagram post.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna was pictured rocking another revealing crop top in an image that she shared earlier in the week. That garment was white with long sleeves.