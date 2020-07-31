White House Calls Jared Kushner ‘Vanity Fair’ Bombshell Report ‘Entirely False’

A bombshell report from Vanity Fair was published on Friday claiming that Senior Adviser Jared Kushner may have abandoned a comprehensive national testing plan after finding that cities that largely vote Democratic were being hit the hardest.

Hours after the piece emerged, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued an official White House statement on Twitter rejecting the entire story.

McEnany called the story “completely false” and said that both Kushner and Admiral Brett Giroir had done “remarkable” work on rolling out a national testing system in the caption of the post. She also claimed that the reporter never made any attempts to speak with her and had only sent a single email to one White House staffer who had left their position over a month ago.

“The premise of this article is entirely false,” the statement begins.

McEnany then goes on the say that the U.S. leads the world in testing, with over 60 million conducted so far. India, she states, is the next highest, with just 18 million. The number of exams completed in the U.S. show that the states have the kits they need and about 820,000 Americans were checked per day.

She also stated that the number of kits in the country had increased by 32,000% since March 12, when the pandemic began to spread in earnest. The first confirmed coronavirus death was on February 29.

She then went on to explain the ways in which the reporting was not factual.

“The article consistently misstated and misrepresents. For example, Jared and his team worked hand-in-hand with Admiral Giroir. The public-private teams were embedded with Giroir and represented a single and united administration effort that succeeded in rapidly expanding our robust testing regime and making America number one in conducting tests.”

The press secretary also specifically addressed the idea that Kushner had stopped developing a national response because it might be politically advantageous for the Trump administration, saying the assertion was incorrect.

“Further, the article is completely incorrect in its assertion that any plan was stopped for political or other reasons,” McEnany wrote.

“Our testing strategy has one goal in mind — delivering for the American people — and is being executed and modified daily to incorporate new facts on the ground,” it concludes.

McEnany’s statement comes as Kushner faces intense backlash for his alleged part in the coronavirus pandemic response.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote that Kushner was “more than incompetent” and had let Americans die in order to benefit Trump. She said that in any other administration, his behavior would be the subject of an investigation.