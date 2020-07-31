Luciana Del Mar Puts On A Busty Show In A Plunging Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Luciana Del Mar went scantily clad for her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The stunning model put her enviable curves in the spotlight as she rocked a racy outfit. In the caption of the post, she told her loyal fans that she loved them.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked drop dead gorgeous while she put on a busty show in a plunging powder blue crop top. The garment featured short sleeves that flashed her toned arms, as well as a revealing neckline that showcased her massive cleavage. The shirt knotted int he front and complemented her denim shorts perfectly.

The Daisy Dukes fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in full view for the post. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, a small pair of earrings, and some silver bracelets on her wrist.

Luciana posed in a doorway with her hip pushed out. She placed one hand on the wall next to her as the other rested at her side. She arched her back and bent one knee as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a bed made up with white linens and some wall art could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Luciana’s over 913,000 followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 4,200 likes within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section leave over 240 remarks on the pic.

“Girl next door is on fiyaaaa,” one follower wrote.

“Most beautiful woman!” another gushed.

“What a beautiful face, inner beauty shines through the eyes,” declared a third social media user.

“You are really gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to putting her fit physique in the limelight. She’s become known for sporting sexy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently slayed in a nude and white lace lingerie set that hugged her hips perfectly while exposing her sultry side. That shot also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 450 comments.