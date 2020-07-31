Meghan Markle ‘Focused’ On Her Acting Career Says ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model

Meghan Markle worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal before she married Prince Harry. One of her co-stars, Lisa Gleave, recently dished about her experience working with the woman who would later marry into the British Royal family on the American game show, The Daily Mail reported.

Markle worked at the popular game show in 2006 and 2007, and the Australian model worked alongside her for two seasons. The promotional photos for the event even picture the two models standing beside each other holding the cases. Gleave described Markle as sweet and quiet.

“I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career,” the model said of Prince Harry’s future bride. “She only did a few seasons and then landed her role in Suits, which took her away.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The career that Gleave referenced was when the actress portrayed Rachel Zane on the popular television series from 2011 to 2018. Also, Markle had a stint as the same character on the web series for the franchise from 2012 to 2014.

“I was so happy for her when I heard about the marriage,” Gleave said.

In May 2018, Markle married Prince Harry in a gorgeous, well-attended ceremony at Windsor Chapel, and the couple welcomed their son, Archie, slightly less than one year later.

The couple stunned the world with an announcement that they planned to step back from their duties as part of the royal family earlier this year. They planned to split time between the United Kingdom and North America. Despite no longer serving as senior members of the Royals, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to continue honoring the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. So far, the couple returned together to England for the Commonwealth Day service in early March shortly before much of the world shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Inquisitr previously reported. The event served as their final commitment as active senior members of the royal family.

Since their dramatic lifestyle change, the duo lives in Los Angeles, which is where she grew up, according to a Fox News report.

So far, the Duchess of Cambridge has not returned to acting or the game show modeling she did alongside Gleave in the mid-00s. However, she did accept a job in showbusiness recently. Markle provided her narrator services for the Disney+ documentary, Elephant, which began streaming on the platform in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.