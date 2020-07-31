Pamela Anderson Flaunts Incredible Body In The Backseat Of A Car: ‘Road Trip’

Actress Pamela Anderson showed that she has still got what it takes to turn up the heat with her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the buxom blond shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot in the backseat of a car.

The photo was taken from outside the car on the passenger side looking in at Pamela, who was leaning against the side of the car in the backseat. The car appeared to be an older model vehicle with black leather interior. The passenger seat was tilted forward as to give her viewers a good look while she struck a sexy pose. Leaves were the only thing visible on the outside the car.

Pamela is known by her followers for uploading pictures that show her in a variety of provocative poses and sometimes she appears scantily clad in them. A large portion of those images are in monochrome, but the celebrity seems to have taken a liking to sharing color images to her feed lately. Friday’s post was one of those occasions.

The 53-year-old Baywatch star wore a pink patterned dress that appeared to be made from a silky fabric. One side of the dress fell open across her breast as she leaned back on the side of the car revealing a pink lace bra. She also sported a pair of patent leather stilettos.

Pamela looked toward the front of the car as she held her curly blond hair piled on top of her head. Her lips were parted and she wore a sultry expression on her face. She sat with her knees up, showing off her toned legs as the front of the dress spilled over the seat of the car. The pose gave her fans a good look at the back of her bare thighs and even teased a peek at her pink panties.

In the post’s caption, Pamela mentioned a road trip, and she followed her message with a flower emoji.

Pamela has the most of the comments disabled on her Instagram feed. Only those whom she follows can respond to her updates. That being said, the post still got some love. It quickly racked up over 4,900 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Much to the delight of her online audience, Pamela updates her Instagram account fairly regularly. Earlier in the month, she shared a photo that saw her flaunting her curvaceous figure in a white thong swimsuit that flashed a bit of side boob.