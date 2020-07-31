Donald Trump Jr. Promotes Clip Of Anthony Fauci He Says ‘Fake News Media’ Doesn’t Want Americans To See

On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to promote a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before a House subcommittee that he suggested mainstream media outlets don’t want the American public to see.

“The fake news media doesn’t want you to see this clip, so let’s drive them crazy and make it go viral!!!” Trump Jr. wrote.

In the clip, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise asked Fauci about the decisions he worked with Donald Trump to make in the coronavirus task force’s effort to take control of the pandemic. In particular, Schmidt pressed Fauci about banning flight from China — a controversial decision at the time — and whether he believes the decision saved lives.

“Yes, I do,” Fauci said.

Fauci also said he was “actively involved” in the discussion to extend the ban to regions like Europe and the United Kingdom, and again said he agreed with the decisions and believed that they saved lives. Schmidt noted that disagreement between Fauci and Trump is often highlighted and instead painted a picture that revealed the many things the pair worked together on.

“By and large would you say that you and president Trump have been in agreement on most of those decisions?” Schmidt later asked.

“We were in agreement on virtually all of those,” Fauci responded.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

As reported by BBC, Trump Jr. was recently suspended from Twitter after posting footage that promoted the purported efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to combat coronavirus. According to the social media platform, Trump Jr. violated their policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump recently faced backlash for retweeting the same video Trump Jr. was suspended for. However, he was not suspended as he did not upload the video to the platform. The video suggests that Fauci is working with the Democratic Party to keep a COVID-19 cure from the public to ensure that deaths from the pandemic harm Trump politically.

Fauci responded to the president’s decision to share the video and suggested it was not helpful amid the current public health crisis, which continues to grip the nation.

The effectiveness of the antimalarial drug for treating coronavirus is one issue on which Trump and Fauci have clashed. As reported by Axios, Fauci claims that randomized, controlled clinical trials for the drug have “consistently” shown it to be ineffective for treating the virus.