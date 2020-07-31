Katya Elise Henry Stuns In A Black Bra & Cargo Pants On Instagram

Katya Elise Henry took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 30, to share a two-photo set of herself posing in a skimpy bra and matching cargo pants. The fitness model wowed her 7.6 million followers with the pictures, and they couldn’t wait to tell her how great she looked.

Katya stood in front of a marble wall. She wore a tiny black bra that barely covered her chest. The straps circled around her shoulders and around her back. The garment dipped low on her bust, a hint of underboob peeking out from beneath the top. Her toned and tanned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs. Her belly button piercing sparkled in the light.

The baggy, black pants were low on her waist and showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique. They featured large, zippered pockets on the sides made out of mesh material.

Katya’s golden skin stood out against the dark ensemble.

Her hair was parted in the middle and trickled down her back.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with a gold bracelet and a ring.

In the first image, Katya turned her body sideways, throwing a look to the camera over her raised shoulder. This pose not only gave fans a glimpse at her arm tattoos, but also her curvaceous derriere. She arched her back, which only served to emphasize her toned body.

The second snap featured Katya in motion, her arms blurry as she waved them in the air. Her head was tilted to the side as she faced the lens head-on. Her script rib tattoo was visible.

Katya’s ardent fans flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to compliment and praise the model’s latest look.

Some loved her outfit.

“She got body and she got styleeee,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their message with a smiley face with its tongue sticking out, a sparkle emoji, and a starry-eyed face.

“This type of style looks 100% amazing on you,” shared a second follower.

Others were entranced by her beauty.

“You are a blessing so sweet so gorgeous,” replied another person, following up with a heart-eye emoji.

“So pretty lil doll,” complimented a fourth fan, adding two pink hearts to their comment.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow garnered more than 112,000 likes and over 500 comments.

This is just the latest of Katya Elise Henry’s sexy ensembles. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently shared a photo of herself on a bed, wearing nothing but a zip-up hoodie and matching panties.