Hannah Brown Shares ‘Exciting News,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Ready To Embrace ‘Fresh New Start’

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown shared some fun updates via her Instagram stories on Thursday. After bouncing around a bit over the past few months, it seems that she is ready to settle down into one spot again and she’s thrilled with this development.

The starlet’s supporters know that she moved to Los Angeles about a year ago after doing The Bachelorette and as she prepared for Dancing with the Stars. This past spring, she hung out in Jupiter, Florida with runner-up Tyler Cameron for a little while. After being there for a few weeks, she hunkered down with family in Arkansas.

Hannah spent several months with her mother, father, and brother in Arkansas. About a month ago, she shared that she was preparing to leave. She also said she was excited to start a new chapter in her life.

Next, Hannah spent some time with her pal Heather Martin, whom she met while doing The Bachelor. The two hung out on the beach at Heather’s home near San Diego and it seemed that this was an opportunity to embrace a much-needed reset. Hannah has been back in Los Angeles for much of July and now she has confirmed that this is where she will be staying put.

“I move into my new place, that I just signed a lease to, this weekend,” Hannah revealed on Thursday.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Although she had been staying in what appeared to be an adorable place in L.A. for these past couple of weeks, she explained that it had been just a temporary landing spot. Hannah noted that she loved the spot and had bonded with her neighbors. So, she admitted, she was sad to leave. Despite that, she was clearly giddy over hew new place too.

“It’ll be good to plant roots somewhere and then be able to grow and blossom,” Hannah explained.

Fans had not necessarily been entirely sure whether Hannah would return to California after spending so much quiet time with her family. However, it seems that the West Coast is where she plans to build her new life. She noted that she was looking forward to a new start and fresh experiences there.

Hannah promised to share moving updates as the process played out. Many The Bachelorette fans followed along as she furnished and decorated her previous apartment in California, and now she’s starting the process over again. The reality television star’s fans would probably say that after all of the chaos she’s navigated over the past year or two, this is the perfect time for a new home and a fresh start.