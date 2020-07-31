Courteney Cox To Reprise Her Role As Gale Weathers In The Fifth ‘Scream’ Movie

Courteney Cox is officially set to reprise her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming horror film Scream 5, according to a new exclusive from Deadline.

Aside from the former Friends star, David Arquette is also set to return to the franchise as Dewey Riley. The movie is being produced by Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures, which production slated for Wilmington, North Carolina.

The article also noted that members of Radio Silence would direct the film. The company was also responsible for the 2019 breakout hit Ready or Not. Members Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will direct the new movie.

When speaking to Deadline, the Radio Silence team said, “We can’t imagine ‘Scream’ without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the ‘Scream’ saga!”

Sadly, franchise creator Wes Craven passed away in 2015 after directing the first four movies of the series. Original writer Kevin Williamson, who wrote both Scream and Scream 4, will serve as an executive producer on the new film.

To celebrate the exciting news, Cox shared a fun post on her Instagram account, showing the infamous Ghostface mask set against a plain black backdrop.

The short clip played eerie music with an ominous phrase appearing on the bottom in red text. Cox also tagged the production studios Spyglass and Paramount in the caption of her pic, along with the official Scream Instagram account — which appears to be a work in progress.

Within two hours of posting, her upload had accumulated more than 600,000 views and over 155,000 likes from fans ecstatic about the news of her return to the popular horror franchise.

More than 4,300 people flocked to the comments section to express their excitement about the news, including several celebrities like Iris Apatow, Poppy Delevingne, and more.

“NO WAY IM SCREAMING!! YOURE BRINGING BACK GALE WEATHERS. 2020 JUST GOT A LITTLE BIT BETTER,” exclaimed one user.

“I’ve rewatched ‘Scream’ an unhealthy amount of times. i cant believe im gonna be able to see a ‘Scream’ movie at the theaters for the first time. and most importantly with you on it,” gushed another.

With both Cox and Arquette returning, many fans are eager to find out if Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.

Scream 5 is currently slated to debut sometime in 2021, although it could potentially be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.