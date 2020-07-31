Jilissa Zoltko Puts Her Booty On Full Display In A White Thong Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko left little to the imagination as she rocked a revealing ensemble in her most recent Instagram post from Thursday. The model showed some skin as she smiled for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Jilissa looked hotter than ever as she posed in her bathroom while wearing a white thong bikini. The tiny top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a scooped neckline to flash her abundant cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her round booty and long, legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Jilissa stood at her white porcelain bathroom sink. She had both hands resting in front of her and her back arched as she pushed her booty out and looked over her shoulder with a big smile on her face.

The second pic was nearly identical, as her bronzed skin stole the show. In the background of the snap, a silver framed mirror and an empty towel rack could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. Her golden locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Jilissa currently boasts more than 732,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 34,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 400 messages.

“Most beautiful girl I think I’ve ever seen,” one follower stated.

“You babe,” declared another.

“Your smile is so adorable,” a third social media user wrote.

“Looking tan pretty girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to putting her flawless physique in the spotlight. She’s been known to sport racy outfits such as bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she soaked up some sun on the beach in Malibu while wearing a scanty white bikini. That upload was also a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 49,000 likes and over 650 comments.