Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Grandmother Mary Jo Campbell’s Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian celebrated her grandmother's 86th birthday.

Kim Kardashian turned to Instagram on Friday, July 31, to share some sweet photos from her grandmother’s birthday celebration. Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo Campbell, turned 86 years old on July 26, and the family was able to celebrate with music and fun.

Kardashian shared a series of photographs from the recent outing. Campbell, Jenner, and all four of Kardashian’s children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, could be seen in the images. Despite her ongoing marital drama with her husband, Kanye West, Kardashian looked happy to be surrounded by loved ones.

She stunned in a black off-the-shoulder dress and wore her long dark hair in a braid. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup and accessorized with large, gold hoop earrings.

Campbell looked fabulous and seemed to be enjoying her special day. She sported a black-and-white jumpsuit and accessorized with a scarf and bright red hat. She stayed safe with a red bandanna face mask.

Jenner also looked incredible during the family outing, showing off a long, sheer black dress with colorful flowers embroidered across it. In one of the pics, she held Psalm on her lap while beaming at the camera.

Kardashian included a photo of the party layout which took place at a stunning home right on the beach. Red party decor and beautiful roses could be seen in the background. Campbell’s incredible birthday cake was shaped like a basket and was topped with pink flowers. To make the day extra special for her, the family got her favorite singer and piano player to perform at the event.

In her caption, Kardashian noted that they had taken extra precautions to ensure Campbell’s safety. This included getting her friends tested for COVID-19 prior to the celebration so that they could safely join her on her special day.

Kardashian’s post racked up over 1 million likes in only a couple of hours. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet snapshots and to wish her grandmother a happy birthday.

“She is so beautiful and has the best style,” remarked one fan.

“You are so blessed to still have your grandmother,” commented another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not an easy time for Kardashian as her husband has been suffering from a bipolar episode. West and Kardashian were recently photographed having an emotional meeting in a car. She appeared to be crying during the discussion. It’s been reported that the pair are currently living apart and have been for a while, according to inside sources.