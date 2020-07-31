Jeffrey Epstein Forced An Underage Girl To Have Sex With Prince Andrew In Order To Blackmail Him, Victim Says

Jeffrey Epstein forced an underage girl to have sex with Prince Andrew in order to have dirt on him that he could use to blackmail the British Royal, The Guardian reported.

Court documents unsealed this week have revealed previously-unknown allegations about the late financier’s alleged crimes. Those documents are part of a prior civil lawsuit.

The latest detail to be revealed is the allegation that, at some unspecified time, Epstein forced an underage girl to have sex with the Duke of York at Epstein’s compound in the Virgin Islands. The unidentified victim, referred to as Jane Doe #3, was to “give the prince whatever he demanded and report back to [Epstein] on the details of the sexual abuse,” the documents reveal.

Specifically, this was done so that Epstein would have dirt on Andrew and could blackmail him.

It wasn’t just Andrew, according to the allegations. Epstein allegedly trafficked the girl to “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders” in order to “ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political and financial gain,” as well as to be able to blackmail them.

It remains unclear if “Jane Doe #3” is Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 36, an alleged Epstein victim who has repeatedly spoken publicly about the case. Giuffre has accused both Epstein and his alleged “madame,” Ghislaine Maxwell, of sexual abuse. Further, she has claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew.

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

The allegations are contained in documents related to a 2015 civil case between Giuffre, Maxwell, and Epstein. Maxwell is currently behind bars, facing multiple criminal charges in connection to this case. Maxwell’s attorneys had asked the courts to keep those documents secret, but a New York court ordered them released.

An unidentified friend of Prince Andrew noted that the allegations in the civil suit are just that — allegations.

“Allegations are not the same as facts, which is the essential premise on which justice works. Let’s see if these allegations stand up, because precious few about the Duke do – where’s the proof?,” the friend said.

Also revealed in the court documents is the claim that Prince Andrew used his political clout in order to get his friend a “sweetheart deal” in 2008 when the financier was facing prison, as reported by The Inquisitr. The Duke’s friend denies that claim as well.

As Reuters reported in early June, Prince Andrew is reportedly not cooperating with U.S. authorities in the Epstein investigation.