Bethany Lily April Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White Tank Top & Purple Shorts

On Friday, July 31, British model Bethany Lily April uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 3.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 24-year-old posed outside on what appears to be a patio in front of a mint-colored door. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Nice, France.

Bethany sizzled in a plunging white top with cut-out detailing which showcased her cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of purple drawstring shorts from the clothing company boohooMan. As for accessories, the model wore white tennis shoes, hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a silver watch.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a deep side part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted lavender.

The first image, which was taken at a high angle, showed Bethany sitting with her legs spread on a small wooden table. She hunched her shoulders and tilted her head, as she focused her gaze on the photographer, pursing her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by leaning back and bending one of her knees.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for boohooMan by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@bethanylilyapril how much hotter and prettier can you get? You’ve already stolen my heart,” wrote one fan.

“You are so pretty,” added a different devotee, along with two kissing face emoji.

“You look amazing gorgeous angel,” remarked another admirer.

“It’s unbelievable how gorgeous you are! Fantastic!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of rose and red heart emoji to the comment.

Bethany engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she opted to go braless while wearing a sheer white cropped tank top.