Kylie Jenner & Pal Stassie Karanikolaou Rock Revealing Fishnet Mini Dresses

Kylie Jenner and pal Stassie Karanikolaou were playing twins for a revealing social media snap on Friday, and fans were loving it.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of the two wearing matching metallic fishnet mini dresses. Kylie rocked a purple one while Stassie wore red, with the pictures showing them posing in front of an outdoor mirror. In the first shot, both squatted close to the ground to show off the outfits, and Kylie bent over for the second shot, giving her 187 million followers a glimpse of her legs.

The picture — and the sultry poses that the friends struck for them — drew a huge reaction from her fans, racking up more than 3.5 million likes in a little more than an hour. Many took to the comments to offer compliments for Kylie and her friend on their good looks.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“baddies on the block,” another wrote, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji. “WOW”

In the caption, Kylie told her followers to pick their character, apparently playing off the viral video showing people in different outfits video-game style to let viewers pick which one they liked best.

Jenner and Karanikolaou have been sharing plenty of social media spotlight this week, posing together in some other snaps. As The Inquisitr reported, Jenner shared another revealing picture with her pal on Thursday, showing them wearing identical nude bodysuits with long sleeves. Like the post shared on Friday, this one did more than just rack up likes and comments from fans, it also helped further the business interests of the ladies. The snap from Thursday promoted the undergarment company SKIMS, while the one posted on Friday with the fishnet mini dresses tagged the company TLZ L’Femme, an outfit that Kylie has promoted in the past.

In fact, Kylie has often called on those close to her to help promote the Los Angeles-based fashion outlet. As Popsugar noted, Jenner shared a post last year with daughter Stormi that had the mom-and-daughter duo wearing matching blue dresses from TLZ L’Femme, a snap posted for Kylie’s birthday.

Kylie and Stassie are likely very used to sharing the spotlight together, with Karanikolaou building her own huge social media following thanks in large part to her connection to the reality television star — and Kylie’s penchant for sharing credit with her pal. In the photos posted this week, Jenner tagged her friend in the shot.