Kara Del Toro Flaunts Curves In Crop Top: ‘Friday Feels’

Model Kara Del Toro looked ready for the weekend in her latest Instagram post. The beauty uploaded a series of photos that featured her flaunting her sexy curves in a sexy, yet casual, outfit that included a crop top and a pair of jeans.

Kara’s top was a white sleeveless knit number. It had a low-cut neck, and it was cut off just below her breasts, showing off her fat abs. She also sported a matching cropped sweater, which she wore open. Her jeans were faded and had a mid-rise waist that gave her followers a peek at her belly button. The model wore her hair pulled back in a bun. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and small hoop earrings.

The post consisted of three snapshots that saw Kara standing on what appeared to be a front porch. The popular influencer looked relaxed and happy as she flaunted her curvy figure. Cars and homes lined a street lined in the background.

In the first snapshot, Kara faced the camera. She closed her eyes and wore a huge smile on her face. Her long hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders as she stood with her arms over her head. With one hip cocked to the side, she showed off her hourglass shape.

Kara got a little flirty in the second picture, which saw her puckering up her lips while she looked at the camera. The photo showed her from a side angle as she leaned against the porch railing with one knee bent. She lowered the top of the sweater, showing off her bare shoulder. She arched her back while hooking her hands in the front pockets of the pants.

The popular influencer appeared to be laughing in the third image. Showing her from a side angle with her hands on the railing behind her, the photo captured her leaning forward with a smile on her face and her eyes closed.

In the caption, Kara mentioned the day of the week, while also tagging the maker of her outfit.

Many of her fans seemed delighted to see her in the tantalizing photos.

“Dam u looks so good in them jeans,” one comment read.

“You’re so adorable Kara,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Happy weekend enjoy it, you look so happy and very beautiful,” wrote a third admirer.

“Prettiest girl ever,” a fourth fan commented.

Earlier in the month, Kara showed a little bit more skin in a series of photos that saw her rocking a red and white checkered bikini while spending some time on the beach.