Eva Longoria, 45, Flaunts Her Bikini Body On A Rainy Day: ‘Green With Envy’

Eva Longoria snapped a selfie of her strapless bathing suit.

Eva Longoria didn’t let a little rain stop her from flaunting her fit physique in skimpy swimsuit. On Friday, the 45-year-old Desperate Housewives star shared a bikini pic on Instagram, and her post included a caption that many of her 7.9 million followers agreed with.

Eva’s two-piece was olive green, and she noted that she was wearing the color most often associated with envy. The top was a strapless bandeau that clung to her curvy chest. The garment had a sweetheart neckline and a tie detail in the center of the bust. Eva allowed the long ends of the ribbon-like accent to hang down over her stomach, where they just barely covered up her navel. Her bottoms boasted a low-rise silhouette with a waistline that slightly dipped down. The leg openings had a high cut, and the side straps had thick seams.

The athletic actress’ bikini showcased her defined stomach, muscular legs, toned arms, and powerful shoulders. The suit was a design from Somerfield Swim, and she made sure to tag the brand.

Eva’s photo was a selfie that she snapped outdoors. She stood underneath the high roof of a large pavilion or patio situated right next to a wooden deck surrounding a pool. The sky was gray and overcast, and the deck was covered with a water splatter pattern that indicated that it was raining.

Eva posed behind a large outdoor couch in front of a small table with a few fluffy white towels sitting on top of it. Her brunette hair was damp and pulled back in a high ponytail or bun. She didn’t have on any accessories, but her toenails were painted a vivid shade of yellow that added a pop of bright color to her look. Her nail polish matched her phone case.

The actress posed with her body angled toward the camera and one leg crossed in front of the other. The edges of her lips were quirked up in a small smile.

Eva’s picture proved to be popular, racking up over 127,000 likes in the span of two hours. Her fans and a few of her famous friends also shared their thoughts about the hot shot in the comments section.

“U look amazing!! Kisses!! X VB,” wrote Victoria Beckham.

“Guapa,” read Salma Hayek’s single-word response.

“Dang girl! Quarantine looks good on you!!” a message from a fan read.

“I’m the one green with envy,” wrote another social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eva also impressed her fans when she modeled a black two-piece that was named after her.