Josephine Skriver Poses On The Beach In Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini

Josephine Skriver turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the babe sported a leopard-print bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed, soaking wet, on a beach. The steamy snapshot certainly sent her fans into a frenzy.

Josephine’s look included a black and tan patterned top with barely-there cups that covered only what was necessary. The small pieces of fabric over her breasts allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center and on the sides. In addition, the band across the bottom rode up slightly to expose a bit of underboob.

Josephine’s toned abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above the Victoria’s Secret model’s hips and hugged her curvy shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

The model’s blond hair was slicked back behind her head with water.

The photo showed Josephine posing on her knees in the sand as the water rolled onto the shore behind her. In the background, green shrubs could be seen. It appeared to be a slightly overcast day, but that didn’t stop Josephine from bringing her A-game to the photoshoot.

Josephine posed on her knees with her legs slightly spread as she arched her back to show off her hourglass figure. She rested one hand one her neck and ran the other hand through her hair, flexing her arm muscles. The babe started at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Josephine asked fans to vote for her for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Rookie of the Year.

The post received more than 54,000 likes and just over 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Josephine’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are my endless inspiration,” one fan said with red hearts.

“You are soooo pretty,” another user added.

“How is it possible to look so beautiful?” a third fan asked with a heart-eye emoji.

“So gorgeous and beautiful babyyy,” a fourth person said.

Josephine has been killing her Instagram game recently, and her fanbase can’t seem to get enough. She shared a photo fr0m Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this week in which she rocked a yellow one-piece that hugged her derriere.