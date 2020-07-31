Scott Disick Shares A Photo Of Khloe Kardashian Posing On A Ferrari While Surrounded By Designer Bags

Khloe Kardashian posed for Scott Disick for a stunning snapshot.

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick took to Instagram on Friday, July 31 to share a stunning photo of Khloe Kardashian. Kardashian lounged on a black Ferrari with the top down. She was surrounded by a variety of different Louis Vuitton bags and boxes.

Kardashian looked fabulous in all black clothing. She wore a simple tank top and leather pants. She showed off a long trench coat and accessorized with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. Kardashian wore her long brown hair down straight. The mother of one smiled as she posed for the photo, the sun beaming down on her.

The luxury vehicle appeared to be parked in front of Disick’s luxurious mansion. The home featured green moss growing on one side and a large Spanish-style roof. White flowers could be seen growing alongside of the home, completing the impressive look.

Disick partnered up with the company Curated Business for this particular post. He announced an ongoing worldwide competition in which one lucky person can win $50,000 as well as every single one of the designer bags seen surrounding Kardashian. In order to enter the competition, one must follow everyone Disick is following on Instagram. They then need to comment on this particular Instagram post and tell Disick what they would do with the money if they won.

Disick’s post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes. His many fans took to the comments section to tell him why they need the money and express how much they hope to win.

“I would use it to pay my college tuition and I would share it with my mom,” one person wrote.

“Definitely SHARING with my mom and sister. This year has been so tough on us so this would be a DREAM!” another person commented.

“I am happy to participate in this competition again, even if the other times I have not won. I stay positive. thank you for the chance you give us every time. I would choose to make a donation to an association, to share with mom and also to make myself happy with a new car!” wrote one more fan.

Disick is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children. Even though he and Kourtney are no longer together, he remains close with her sisters and the rest of her family. He is particularly close with Khloe and this is not the first time she has helped him out professionally by modeling for a photo or promoting his business, The Inquisitr previously reported.