Hope Beel Flaunts Her Hard Body In A Black Thong Bathing Suit

Hope Beel left little to the imagination in a recent Instagram upload on Thursday. The model flashed her hard body as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Hope looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a barely there black thong bathing suit. The garment featured thin straps that crossed behind her and showcased her muscular back, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear featured a daring cut on the side, which exposed her sideboob. The bottoms accentuated her round booty and her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of fingerless gloves.

Hope posed in front of a dark gray background with her backside towards the camera. She placed both of her hands under her pert posterior and arched her back. She bent one knee as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she would see them tomorrow.

She wore her long, dark hair in wet, straight strands. She pushed her brunette locks behind her head as they brushed lightly over her neck and were pushed over her shoulder.

Hope has accumulated more than 1.4 million followers on her social media platform. Her fans fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 840 remarks on the pic during that time.

“You are stunning beauty. You are sizzling sensation gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect example of fit and strong being beautifull [sic],” another stated.

“This is one of the strongest and most impressively positive pics I have ever seen!” a third social media user gushed.

“Swooning. One of my favorite pics of you. The power is show,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her insane curves in racy outfits online. She’s been known to sport sexy bikinis, racy tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently stunned her followers when she posed seductively in a scanty black bathing suit that hugged her curves and flaunted her bronzed skin. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her admires. To date, it has raked in more than 33,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.