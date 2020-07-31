Nazanin Mandi Models ‘Super Sexy Tutti Fruity’ Bodysuit From Savage X Fenty

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and continues to look smoking hot in their garments.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a teal green bodysuit that appeared to be made out of rubber material. The top half of the garment around the bust area looked to be semi-sheer and covered in multicolored pineapples. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and complimented her toned physique. Mandi accessorized with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and small dangling earrings. She showed off her small tattoo inked on her upper thigh and styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down. Mandi kept her nails short and completed her look with heels.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs-up next to a wooden bench. Mandi raised one hand to her hair and tilted her head to the side. She placed one hand on her hip and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Mandi was photographed from head-to-toe leaning on a balcony in front of her. The former R U the Girl contestant was captured side-on with one leg raised. She was surrounded by a number of plants and dim lighting.

In the fourth frame, Mandi was pictured bending forward next to a table. She placed one hand on top of the surface and the other on her hip. Mandi subtly looked over to her left while standing in front of a small white chair.

For her caption, she expressed that she wrote on her “goals list” in January that she wanted to book a Savage X Fenty lingerie campaign. Mandi attached a photo of the list which had the goal highlighted in yellow.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 820 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Omg. Definitely body goals, natural always wins,” one user wrote.

“Nothing is ever too big! I love this.. let’s all keep manifesting our dreams,” another person shared.

“CONFIDENCE, it’s beaming. You make it look so easy,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg QUEEN!!! Congrats, and this color looks amazing on you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from Savage X Fenty, Mandi is also an ambassador for Missguided. Last week, she wowed in a white off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted light blue jeans from the brand.