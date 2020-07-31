Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Tight Skirt

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot double update in which she showed off her hourglass figure. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Anastasiya was in an outdoor space lined with lush greenery and palm trees in the background. The sun shone down on a plaza area nearby, but she remained in the shade for both of the snaps.

Anastasiya accentuated her ample assets in a white crop top with short sleeves. The top also had a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The fabric stretched across her chest and extended an inch or two below her breasts before ending at her waist, leaving a sliver of her stomach exposed.

She paired the skimpy crop top with a pale pink skirt. The garment had a high-waisted fit that accentuated her slim waist, and hugged her voluptuous figure to perfection. The material stretched over her curvaceous hips and thighs before cascading down her calves in a looser style. The piece also had an asymmetrical hem, with the fabric gently brushing Anastasiya’s legs.

Though the tones of her ensemble were neutral, she added a burst of color in her choice of handbag. She held a vibrant pink structured bag on one forearm, and kept the accessories otherwise simple, adding a few bangles on one wrist and nothing else.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

While she showed off her outfit from the front in the first picture, in the second photo, she turned her body so that her gravity-defying posterior was the focal point. The pale fabric of the skirt draped over her shapely rear, and her long locks tumbled down her back as she struck the pose. She carried her bag in one hand, and also had a silver watch on her wrist.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sultry update, and the post received over 14,800 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. It also racked up 549 comments from her eager audience.

“Cute outfit babe,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” another follower added.

“I like this look on you,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of ensembles, from swimwear to activewear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a tantalizing triple update in which she rocked a floral summer dress with a low-cut neckline that her assets threatened to spill out of.