Charlize Theron Doesn’t Mind Being In A Relationship With Herself

Charlize Theron has always shied away from sharing details about her love life, but the actress recently made a surprising admission about who she’s currently dating. During an interview with Diane Von Furstenberg for the fashion designer’s podcast – InCharge with DVF – the South African-born beauty revealed that she was happy to be in a relationship with herself.

The discussion came about after Von Furstenberg highlighted how important it was to remind women to continue to cultivate a relationship with themselves.

“Once you have that, any other relationship is a plus, but it’s not a must,” the mogul shared.

Theron was in full agreement, sharing an interesting interaction she had with her children a few days prior. According to the actress, her 5-year-old daughter had an opinion about her mom being single and pointed out that she needed a boyfriend. Instead of getting angry, the mother-of-two used the moment to teach her daughter’s the importance of being happy with yourself despite not being with a partner.

“I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like, you need a boyfriend! And I said; actually I don’t.”

Theron went on to share that despite not being in a relationship, she felt “really good” during this phase in her life. However, her youngest daughter, August, was not satisfied with the answer and pressed on. She insisted that the actress needed a boyfriend and a relationship, but the blonde beauty had a touching response to this unique critique on her love life.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a relationship with myself right now.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Mad Max actress described her daughter’s response to her mother’s revelation. It appeared as though the youngster had never considered the possibility of being happy and single.

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” she shared with Von Furstenburg.

Theron went on to discuss the stigma that single women face and the negative portrayal that they often receive in society. She also revealed her thoughts on the idea of women being considered “failures” and that “somehow it’s their fault” for not finding a significant other.

However, Charlize had a beautiful message for her daughters and future generations.

“I hope that we are raising a generation of young girls who realize there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself, to not fall into society kind of predicts for us as what is socially acceptable.”

The podcast episode provided an insightful look into Theron’s life and revealed the actress’s thoughts on motherhood and femininity.