‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Is ‘Liking’ Shady Twitter Posts About Her Cast Mates

Denise Richards is indirectly shading her 'RHOBH' co-stars.

Denise Richards may not be saying a whole lot on social media in regard to her current drama with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast but in a series of “liked” posts on Twitter, she’s making her feelings about them known.

On July 31, over a week after Brandi Glanville accused Denise of speaking ill of their co-stars and hooking up with her behind husband Aaron Phypers’ back, Us Weekly shared a report in which Denise was revealed to have indirectly dissed her cast mates, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards.

In the first tweet “liked” by Denise, a fan said that when she and Garcelle Beauvais surprised their co-stars, who were slammed as the “witches of Eastwick” at their group dinner, Teddi and Erika Jayne appeared to be uncomfortable and intimidated by the true women that Denise and Garcelle are.

A second tweet that Denise “liked” applauded her for being a do-gooder by reminding Twitter users that Denise rescues dogs and took in the children Charlie Sheen shares with an ex so that the kids wouldn’t be taken by Child Protective Services. They also noted that Denise adopted a special needs child and was an overall “stand up human.”

The same tweet slammed Lisa for abandoning their 20-year friendship for the sake of a storyline and said that in doing so, Lisa proved what an “a**hole” she is.

Another Twitter post “liked” by Denise took aim at Kyle.

“Kyle might want to read her Bravo blogs before vouching for Brandi, simply to destroy [Denise],” a fan wrote, linking to a blog post Kyle wrote in February 2015 titled, “Brandi Puts Out Lies, Hoping They Will Stick.”

“What’s with the shaming of [Denise Richards]?” someone else wondered. “First the mom shaming now the s*x shaming, I feel like I just watched an attempt to ruin [Denise] character. It just feels wrong and really contrived.”

Denise Richards attends the opening night of BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise denied the many allegations that have been thrown her way amid the 10th season of RHOBH during an interview with The Washington Post earlier this month. At the time, the actress said she did not have an affair and added that while people are free to believe whatever they want about the rumors claiming she slept with Brandi, her life isn’t a “‘Wild Things’ was not a documentary.”

She then said that being so open during Season 9 “definitely bit me in the a** a bit.”