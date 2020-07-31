Jared Kushner May Have Scuttled National Plan Because COVID-19 Hit ‘Democratic States’ Hardest Claims Expert

The United States lacks a comprehensive national testing plan for COVID-19. That type of policy is something health specialists continually say that the country needs to get the pandemic under control. In a shocking new Vanity Fair expose, a health expert who worked closely with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner claimed that the group Kushner led made a political decision not to release a nation-wide strategy for providing coronavirus tests.

Although President Trump created a coronavirus task force, Kushner also formed an assembly of people who worked behind the scenes to develop a comprehensive strategy, and many believe that Kushner influences Trump’s reelection campaign. Those on the task force included Adam Boehler, Nat Turner, Jason Yeung, and Marc Andreessen. Nobody in the group had significant healthcare experience, so it eventually called on diagnostic-testing experts. Together, using encrypted app WhatsApp, members began creating a system that was supposed to be a-political and in the country’s best interest.

The publication obtained a copy of the plan that Kushner and his team created to address the testing challenges the U.S. faced. The system would’ve had the federal government coordinate distribution of testing and a national contact tracing strategy. It even included a surveillance system with real-time data that would show which areas still faced high risk and which places people could go back to work relatively safely.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

One reason the White House never launched the program is that the president downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic for fear of it hurting him politically. Also, task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx presented information that over-optimistically showed that COVID-19 would fade away in the summer. However, the expert also told Vanity Fair that politics played a role in the choice not to launch a nationalized response. At that time, the virus mainly affected larger cities run by Democrats, so providing help wasn’t politically advantageous to the president.

“The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,” said the expert.

The same expert believed that the political reasoning might have helped persuade Kushner to keep a lid on the methods his group created.

“It was very clear that Jared was ultimately the decision-maker as to what [plan] was going to come out,” the expert said.

The president was very vocal about blaming Democratic governors and mayors of large cities that initially became epicenters for the pandemic. At this time, several Republican-led areas, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, have surging coronavirus cases, and in many areas of the country, test results take a week or longer. Many health experts believe that because each state is on its own, the entire system is on the verge of collapse. At this time, there is no nationally coordinated program for providing COVID-19 tests in the U.S.